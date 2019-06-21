Albert Pujols returns to the scene of his prime
Albert Pujols hasn't been at Busch Stadium since Game 7 of the 2011 World Series. Pujols, who produced perhaps the greatest 11-year run ever by a Cardinal, returns as a member of the Angels for a three-game weekend series with the Cardinals.
