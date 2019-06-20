Dr. Raymond Doswell on importance of Negro Leagues Museum
Video Details
The vice president of curatorial services for the Negro Leagues Museum, Dr. Raymond Doswell talks about the importance the museum has on baseball fans and all people alike: "It's exciting. Come up, learn about African American history and baseball history."
