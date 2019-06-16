Paul DeJong ‘happy to put on a show for my fans’ against the Mets
What was the secret to Paul DeJong's scorching success in this series? "I feel like I just relax here in this city. Stick with my approach — hard through the middle, not trying to do too much and let the ball fly."
