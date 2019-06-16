Shildt: ‘We made them make a play’ on final out
Video Details
Mike Shildt credits a strong throw from Mets' second baseman Jeff McNeil as Jack Flaherty was thrown out to end the game on an attempt to score the game-tying run: "We made them make a play at the plate to end it."
