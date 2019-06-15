Bernie Federko says Stanley Cup parade is ‘a testament to our great fans’
Video Details
Bernie Federko says today's parade is living up to the hype: "We always said that this would be the biggest parade, the biggest party of all time, and I've got a feeling that we're doing this right now."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618