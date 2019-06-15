Ponce de Leon on getting pulled after four innings
Video Details
Daniel Ponce de Leon on whether he could have gone deeper in the game: "One hundred percent I could have gone more. Shildt made the decision and it was the decision of the game... That's why he's the manager."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618