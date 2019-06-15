Kolten Wong: ‘We’re starting to turn around’
Kolten Wong after the Cardinals' victory over the Mets: "We're starting to turn around you can feel it in the clubhouse. Guys are coming to the field excited again... We're just going out there and just playing free."
