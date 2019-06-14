DeJong on his game-winning hit against Mets
Paul DeJong on hitting the go-ahead run in against the Mets: "Carlos did his thing. Hicks shut the door for us. Like I said earlier, I didn't want to east into the game. This was a huge at-bat for me right off the bat."
