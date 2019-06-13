Laila Anderson on Blues winning The Cup: ‘I was instantly in tears’
Video Details
While Laila Anderson is an inspiration to many, she says the Blues have inspired her to never give up and always keep fighting.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618