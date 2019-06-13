Stillman: ‘The fans, St. Louis have waited 50 years for this and now it’s finally here’
Video Details
Tom Stillman helped put together the Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup team, and he couldn't be happier for the city of St. Louis.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618