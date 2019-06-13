Steen on lifting The Cup: ‘It’s better than I thought…and I had high expectations’
Video Details
Alexander Steen has always dreamed of lifting the Stanley Cup but never knew exactly what it'd be like until Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618