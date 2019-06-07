Perron says being one win away from the Stanley Cup is a ‘cool feeling’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- David Perron
- FOX Sports Midwest
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
-
David Perron was in last year's Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights, but he's now one win away to getting the Final win with the Blues.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618