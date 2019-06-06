Wieters on Hudson’s solid outing against the Reds
Video Details
Matt Wieters on Dakota Hudson: "He's just focusing now on staying down in the zone. With his sinker, if he can keep it down in the zone, it's going to be a really hard pitch for hitters to hit in the air."
