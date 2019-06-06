Shildt looks ahead to weekend series against the Cubs
Mike Shildt on the weekend series against the archrivals in Chicago: "Reality is, it's just another series on the schedule. We'll go in there and play our game. Don't make it more or less than it is. We've got to take them all the same every day."
