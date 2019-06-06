DeJong after knocking off Reds: ‘Just a big team win today’
Paul DeJong on breaking through his slump: "I feel like I've been having better at-bats lately but it's a constant battle out there in the box. Just trying to stick with your approach, trust in yourself and today I came through."
