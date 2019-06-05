Matt Carpenter on ‘Carpenter’s Crunch,’ his new breakfast cereal

Matt Carpenter has a new cereal, "Carpenter's Crunch." Does it go well with salsa? "I tried it with salsa, and it is good. I would not do it every day. It's like if you're really having a tough morning, or you're in a slump and you want to spice it up."

