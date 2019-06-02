Berube: ‘My confidence level’s really high’ in Binnington despite Game 3 loss
Video Details
Craig Berube on the Bruins' power play: "We know they have a dangerous power play. We've been flirting with danger here the whole series, and it burnt us tonight. In saying that, we've got to do a better job killing them — tonight we didn't."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618