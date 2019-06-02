Barbashev after Blues’ loss to Bruins: ‘Not good enough for us’
Ivan Barbashev says the Blues feel like they let Jordan Binnington down, but they trust that he'll bounce back: "It's tough to see, but he's going to be fine. He's not nervous, so he's going to get some rest, and he'll be ready to go next game."
