Blues players on the excitement of playing a home Stanley Cup Final game
Video Details
Alexander Steen on the excitement of hosting a Stanley Cup Final game in St. Louis: "You grow a deep understanding for what the Blues mean to the city and the community ... it's exciting to see everyone take part in it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618