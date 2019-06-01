Perry Turnbull: ‘The Lou is due’ for a Stanley Cup Final game
Video Details
Perry Turnbull is very impressed with the resilience of this year's Blues team: "This team is really deep, and they've been overcoming every obstacle, and I expect it to continue, I hope, here tonight."
