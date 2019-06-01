Tim Ecclestone reflects on playing in three straight Stanley Cup Finals
While the Blues were swept in all three of their Stanley Cup Final appearances from 1968-70, Tim Ecclestone has fond memories of those experiences: "There's some guys out there that are Hall of Famers that never even made it to the Stanley Cup Final, and we went three years in a row."
