Carpenter breaks down his game-winning at-bat against Cubs
Matt Carpenter breaks down his game-winning at-bat: "I told myself 'I don't need to get a hit here, I just got to put a ball in the air to the outfield.' I hit it to left and there was nobody was over there."
