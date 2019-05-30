Shildt on Cabrera’s debut: ‘I was pleased with the way he competed’
Mike Shildt on Michael Wacha's first relief outing of the season: "Didn't go well. Ball looked like it was up a little bit — obviously a little flatter. They put swings on it. He couldn't get his secondary pitches going, and they made him pay for the mistakes."
