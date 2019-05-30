Berube on Gunnarsson after third period: ‘He just said he needed one more shot’
Video Details
Craig Berube says Carl Gunnarsson was joking around when he said he needed one more shot to win the game. Oops. Gunny went and did it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618