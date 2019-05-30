Bozak: ‘To come out of here with a split, we’re extremely happy’
Video Details
Tyler Bozak knows it was huge for the Blues to split the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618