WATCH: Bader throws out Bryce Harper at home
Video Details
- Bryce Harper
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Harrison Bader
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Harrison Bader threw a dart to nail Bryce Harper for the out at home.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618