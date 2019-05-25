Goldschmidt on the Cardinals’ rough stretch: ‘It’ll get better’
Video Details
Goldschmidt on the difficult month for the Cardinals: "You can always do a better job, but I mean it's not like guys are looking out there like 'hey we need to completely change everything.' It's a crazy game."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618