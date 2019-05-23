Wong: ‘We’re glad that it’s coming together’ for Fowler
Kolten Wong on whether the Cardinals' offense is getting back on track: "If I could tell you when we're going to get on that roll, I would love to, but that's just how this game goes. ... We're just grinding right now, figuring out how we can get this team going."
