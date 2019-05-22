Pat Maroon on Blues’ historic run: ‘I think we can do it this year’
Video Details
As a St. Louis native, Pat Maroon is especially appreciative of this Blues playoff run: "My dad's been a season-ticket holder for so many years — Cardinals, Rams and Blues. To give him a hug last night, he's like, 'I haven't seen this in so many years, and this is a special moment.'"
