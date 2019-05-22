Rex Hudler ‘was a little shocked’ to receive applause after his first pitch at Busch
Rex Hudler on Mike Shildt's reaction after he asked him to catch his first pitch: "He said he would be honored. No one's ever said that to me. Honored? I was a bootleg utility player!"
