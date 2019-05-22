Mike Shildt: ‘The reality is, we’ve got to pick it up’
Video Details
Mike Shildt after falling to the Royals: " The reality is we're not getting it done right now... It's a group that'll all take ownership. I've got to take ownership. I've got to figure out something and I've got to lead better evidently."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618