Schwartz after Blues advance to Stanley Cup Finals: ‘There’s still work to do’
Video Details
Jaden Schwartz after the Blues move on: "Right now we're just trying to still stay focused and enjoy tonight but there's still work to do."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618