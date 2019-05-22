Steen on reaching the Stanley Cup Final: ‘It’s truly special for me’
Alexander Steen on advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals: "When you get to the NHL you dream of getting there too and to be able to have this opportunity, especially with this team and this city, it's truly special for me."
