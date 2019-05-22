Maroon after the Blues move on: ‘St. Louis deserves it. The fans deserve it’
Video Details
Pat Maroon: "It hasn't really come full circle yet but it's been an amazing run. St. Louis deserves it. The fans deserve it... We've got four games to win and try to get this thing home now."
