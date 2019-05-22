Brett Hull on advancing to Stanley Cup Final: ‘This is 49 years in the making’
Video Details
Brett Hull after the Blues move on: "I'm not a crier, but I'm crying. I saw Bobby Plager and I'm like 'holy cow, this is 49 years in the making for this.'"
