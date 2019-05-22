Tarasenko on playing David Backes in Cup Finals: ‘On the ice there is no friends’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Bruins
- Central
- Central
- David Backes
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- NHL
- St. Louis Blues
- Vladimir Tarasenko
- West
- West
-
Vladimir Tarasenko on playing against David Backes for the Stanley Cup: "I don't think anybody thinks about personalities... On the ice there is no friends, we aren't friends. It's just going to be a hard final."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618