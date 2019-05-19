Hudson: Cardinals’ win over Rangers ‘was huge for us’
Dakota Hudson on the Cardinals' win over the Rangers: "It was huge for us. We just needed to get back out there and get back on the horse and get things going a little bit, and I felt like today was a good day for that."
