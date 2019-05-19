Carlos Martínez: ‘I feel great’ after 2019 debut
Video Details
Carlos Martínez on getting a double play that got the Cardinals off the field just before a massive downpour began: "The rain was coming, and I was like, 'I need to throw my two-seamer down away, because I want a ground ball there."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618