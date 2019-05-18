O’Reilly: ‘Everyone in this room’s confident in each other’
Ryan O'Reilly on Sammy Blais: "He's forechecking so hard and causing turnovers. There's not much to be said to him except 'keep doing what you're doing.' He's been kind of the engine for the line."
