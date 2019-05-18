Shildt says Mikolas ‘wasn’t able to command the baseball’ against Rangers
Video Details
Mike Shildt on a difficult outing for Miles Mikolas: "He wasn't able to command the baseball regardless of the pitch almost. He got the ball up, middle of the plate and they made him pay."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618