Shildt: Hudson ‘more than did his job’ against Pirates
Video Details
Mike Shildt on the Cardinals' struggles: "I don't want to sound like a broken record. We have accountability to end results. We get it, I get it. It's ultimately my responsibility to do the best we can for this club. I can confidently tell you this is a group that I have zero doubt about. It is an ebb and flow of the season."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618