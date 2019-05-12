David Eckstein on his multi-faceted role in the Pirates organization
David Eckstein has joined the Pirates organization and is working alongside his brother Rick, the team's hitting coach: "It was always one of the dreams of my father for me and Rick to work together. ... Having that opportunity to work with him has been a lot of fun."
