Thomas: ‘We didn’t come out hard enough’ against Sharks
- Robert Thomas
Robert Thomas
San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues
Though they fell to the Sharks, Robert Thomas was encouraged by the Blues' late-game performance: "I didn't think we really found our game until the third period there. Third period I thought we played really well, and we've just got to keep on building off of that."
