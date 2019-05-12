Shildt on the Cardinals’ cold offense
Video Details
Mike Shildt says the bright spot with the St. Louis Cardinals' offense is that they continue to make solid contact: "We still have to figure out a way to get a little bit better, I can't excuse that. But the reality is all we can do is hit it hard."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618