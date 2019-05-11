Luis Clemente: ‘I think Dad would’ve been extremely proud’ of Yadier Molina
Luis Clemente, son of Roberto Clemente, on the award that bears his father's name being awarded to Yadier Molina: “Yadi being from Puerto Rico and being so active in the community and helping when it was most needed — it has a special meaning for the family.”
