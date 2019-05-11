Waino after seven-inning gem: ‘It’s just a totally different year for me’

After going seven strong against the Pirates, Adam Wainwright hopes he can keep getting deeper into games: "That's the thing I'm going to have to keep proving — that the third and fourth time through the lineup, I've still got enough gas to go out there and get those guys out. ... I've got to re-earn that."

