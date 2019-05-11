Miller on loss to Pirates: ‘Nothing to walk out of here with my head high about’
Andrew Miller: "I didn't pitch well. I lost the game. There's an L next to my name. Waino pitched his tail off. We played good baseball. I gave up a run in the eighth inning, we lost the game. My name's attached to it. Nothing to walk out of here with my head high about."
