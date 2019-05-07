Shildt calls Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a ‘friend of the program’
Mike Shildt and Dabo Swinney have a growing friendship after the two meet up at spring training in Florida. On Monday, Swinney was spotted at the Cardinals game at Busch Stadium.
