go down differently’" releaseURL= "hncZlChOkJVs" endcardfeed= "https%3A%2F%2Ffeed.theplatform.com%2Ff%2FBKQ29B%2Ffs-foxsports-midwest-video%3F" autoplay= "true" ]
Shildt: ‘Would’ve like to seen [no-time call] go down differently’
Video Details
Mike Shildt got an explanation on a pitch in the ninth inning where time wasn't allowed to José Martínez: "He doesn't have to give him time there... He felt he had given it to him before that... Would have like to seen it go down differently, but I respect Larry [Vanover] and all the umpires."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618