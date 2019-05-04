go down differently’" releaseURL= "hncZlChOkJVs" endcardfeed= "https%3A%2F%2Ffeed.theplatform.com%2Ff%2FBKQ29B%2Ffs-foxsports-midwest-video%3F" autoplay= "true" ]

Shildt: ‘Would’ve like to seen [no-time call] go down differently’

Mike Shildt got an explanation on a pitch in the ninth inning where time wasn't allowed to José Martínez: "He doesn't have to give him time there... He felt he had given it to him before that... Would have like to seen it go down differently, but I respect Larry [Vanover] and all the umpires."

