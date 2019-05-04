Yost frustrated with ruling of early challenge against Tigers
Ned Yost on the Royals challenge of the scoring play in the first inning: "I don't know what's going on in New York, but our video replay had the guy out at the plate by a foot... It was a no-brainer."
